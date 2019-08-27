Valley Metro: Phoenix voters support light rail

Voters in Phoenix have defeated an initiative that would have ended all light rail construction, prohibited future rail investment and returned billions in federal dollars previously pledged to expand the regional transit system.

This vote marks the fourth time since 2000 that Phoenix voters have publicly supported light rail through the election process.

The vote means that Valley Metro will continue to build-out the regional rail system, including these Phoenix extensions currently underway:

• South Central Extension/Downtown Hub

• Northwest Extension Phase II

• Capitol/I-10 West Extension

Valley Metro will continue to partner with the community and help local businesses before and during the construction of current and future extensions. Related to the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub, the business assistance program has started earlier than ever before and it has the largest budget allocated to technical, financial and marketing assistance programs than any other prior rail project in metro Phoenix.

Light rail supports 45,000 riders each day, or more than 16 million riders a year, connecting them to work, school and entertainment. The 28-mile light rail system supports job growth and community-wide health benefits, while also generating investment, including an estimated $11 billion in development around the system.