Utah Transit Authority launches mobile ticketing solution with Transit and Masabi

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced the launch of a new digital fare payment system with Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service (FPaaS) to public transit, and Transit, the all-in-one app for trip planning, real-time tracking, multimodal connections, and fare payment used by millions of transit riders across North America and the official app of UTA since 2019. Now, riders are able to use Transit to plan trips and pay for services across the agency’s network of more than 120 routes and a 1,400-mile service area comprising buses, commuter and light rail, On Demand transit, and streetcar services.

UTA riders can purchase fares in Transit, create an account, and enter their credit card information to purchase a ticket. When they’re ready to ride, customers activate their ticket and show it to the operator when boarding.

By enabling passengers to plan, track, and pay for their ride in one app, thanks to ticketing functionality powered by Masabi’s Justride SDK in the Transit app, UTA is providing customers with a reliable and intuitive service at every step of the journey. Through this partnership with Masabi and Transit, a single app enables a seamless multimodal experience. The Transit app is downloadable from the App Store and Google Play, and UTA riders will be able to purchase and use all UTA fare products, including monthly passes and group travel. Transit also for the first time has added support for origin-destination fares, enabling riders to use the app to purchase tickets for FrontRunner, UTA’s commuter train.

UTA joins more than 35 agencies that make it easier for riders to use their services by offering a best-in-class ticketing and app experience with Transit and Masabi. The service is available to agencies of all sizes and can be deployed as a stand-alone app or alongside existing mobile ticketing options.

“UTA is very excited about the new mobile ticketing feature now available in the Transit app,” said Jerry Van Wie, UTA’s Fare Systems Program Manager. “The Transit app is used nationwide and integrates with many different fare systems in the industry. The app provides a one-stop shop, allowing our customers, many of whom are already using the Transit app, to use mobile ticketing to plan their trips and then pay their fare… all on the same app.”

“Mobile ticketing is a logical choice for agencies of all sizes, putting the efficiency and convenience of instant ticket purchasing and processing in the hands of riders, making for smoother journeys and lower overheads for agencies,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We are delighted to launch this best-in-class solution alongside our partners at Transit and look forward to working with the agency to improve their services and delight their customers, kickstarting a new era of transit convenience across the Wasatch region.”

“We want to make riding public transit as simple and stress-free as possible, and this solution for UTA in partnership with Masabi helps us do that,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit. “Since 2019, UTA passengers have relied on Transit to find their next trip and track their ride in real-time. In 2021, we also launched an on-demand microtransit integration with UTA. Adding the ability to buy transit fares is another big step towards giving riders everything they need in one app.”