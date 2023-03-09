DART’s first long range electric bus begins revenue service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) first long range electric bus began regular revenue service on DART Bus Route 20.
With a range of almost 300 miles, the 40’ Proterra ZX5 Max offers:
- Six lithium-ion battery packs (four mounted under the bus, two mounted on the roof). Each battery pack stores 112.5 kWh of charge (675 kWh total).
- Regenerative braking that captures the energy normally lost to heat and returns it to the battery packs.
- USB ports throughout the bus for customers to charge mobile devices.
- Two large customer information monitors.
- An exterior body built from corrosion resistant materials.
- Easy to clean vinyl upholstery on the seats.
The new bus will join the seven Proterra Catalyst 35 zero-emission electric buses that are currently in service on DART Bus Route 28.