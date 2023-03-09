Home»Channels»Latest News»DART’s first long range electric bus begins revenue service

DART’s first long range electric bus begins revenue service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) first long range electric bus began regular revenue service on DART Bus Route 20.

With a range of almost 300 miles, the 40’ Proterra ZX5 Max offers:

  • Six lithium-ion battery packs (four mounted under the bus, two mounted on the roof). Each battery pack stores 112.5 kWh of charge (675 kWh total).
  • Regenerative braking that captures the energy normally lost to heat and returns it to the battery packs.
  • USB ports throughout the bus for customers to charge mobile devices.
  • Two large customer information monitors.
  • An exterior body built from corrosion resistant materials.
  • Easy to clean vinyl upholstery on the seats.

The new bus will join the seven Proterra Catalyst 35 zero-emission electric buses that are currently in service on DART Bus Route 28.

