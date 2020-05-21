Urban Solar, Fleet Maintenance Specialists announce DryVGard shields to protect bus drivers and passengers

Urban Solar has worked closely with Fleet Maintenance Specialists to develop the DryVGard, a personal protective barrier for bus drivers. Designed for small to medium sized buses, the DryVGard can be quickly retrofitted to existing rolling stock.

“In the face of adversity, transit agencies have risen to the challenge of working to keep their passengers and drivers safe,” said Jeff Peters, president of Urban Solar. “They are the backbone of our nation, getting essential workers to their jobs. We want to assist their efforts in any way we can.”

“We are working on buses and performing daily safety checks to ensure bus operators can do their job. It was natural fit for us to offer protective shields to further ensure transit professionals are safe in these uncertain times” said Brent Sumrall, CEO of Fleet Maintenance Specialists. “Partnering with Urban Solar with their Oregon manufacturing roots, already an industry leader in bus stops and zone safety solutions, was an easy decision”.

The DryVGard (Patent Pending) will serve as an Operator’s Personal Protection Guard device focused on the cutaway market. With customization, the DryVGard can be applied to a variety of other bus models as well. DryVGard is simple, inexpensive, and constructed of a strong and lightweight material. Key features:

Fast installation time; fastens to existing OEM bus hardware

Strong, scratch-resistant polycarbonate material exceeds industry standards for durability

Versatile design with hinged door and fixed options

Proprietary cut out feature allows driver access to the fare box and the dash center console

Cut outs to provide safety hold points for the stanchion

Easily adjustable height for driver and door swing clearance

Strong and aesthetic single-piece nylon hinge

Buy America Compliant Manufacturing Facility in Beaverton, Oregon

Manufacturer is ISO (Quality control) and ITAR (mil-spec) certified

“Our experience as the industry leader in security lighting for transit has taught us that people take transit when they feel safe,” Peters said. “People have well-founded trust in their local transit agencies. Our engineers and partners are currently working on developing additional safety solutions that will help agencies ensure that public transit plays a leading role in our nation’s recovery.”