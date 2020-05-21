Hendrickson launches New Digital Trailer Parts Catalog

Hendrickson Trailer Commercial Vehicle Systems announces the launch of their online digital Trailer Suspension Parts Catalog.

The new digital Hendrickson Trailer Parts Catalog with interactive navigation can be browsed online at https://www.maaxuptime.com. The digital parts catalog is instantly accessible through any mobile or desktop device and does not require additional downloads or apps.

“The new digital catalog offers several different ways to navigate through the document to view information quickly and efficiently. You can search by part number or name, or you can click on the table of contents to reach your desired destination. Zoom in or out easily. The text stays sharp and clear and features the ability to make side notes from the bottom toolbar. The notes are specific to the user, and they remain available when you return using the same device. Most importantly, the content is consistently up to date,” said David McCleave, director of aftermarket for Hendrickson.

As a commitment to supporting maximum uptime, Hendrickson is continuously improving parts information accessibility for efficient, easy reference. Digital parts catalogs for Trailer, Truck, and Bumper & Trim division are all available via MAAXUPTIME.com.

For additional information, visit www.hendrickson-intl.com or contact Hendrickson Trailer Commercial Vehicle Systems, 2070 Industrial Place S.E., Canton, OH 44707-2641 or call 1.866.743.3247.

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry. Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, Illinois, continues to meet the needs of the transportation industry for more than 100 years.