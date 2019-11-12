Home»Channels»Latest News»UMA members fill open seats on board of directors

Elections for the UMA Board of Directors took place this fall and the results are in. Please welcome UMA’s two new directors, Elizabeth Kamalakis of Coachlight Tours in Region 2 and Dale McMichael of Executive Coach, who was unopposed in Region 3. Directors reelected to their seats are Dennis Streif in Region 1, who ran unopposed; Alan Thrasher in Region 2; Scott Riccio, who ran unopposed in Region 3; and Bob Greene who ran against two fellow Non-Coachbuilder candidates to represent that segment of our associate member community.

Operator candidates are elected by region and serve three-year terms. Open seats in Regions 1 and 3 were not contested, meaning candidates ran unopposed. Region 2 members chose among five candidates and voted with mail in ballots.

The new directors will be seated on the Board during UMA Motorcoach EXPO in Nashville on January 20, 2019.

