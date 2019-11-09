The motorcoach industry mourns Jim Thrasher

From: Linda Morris, Alabama Motorcoach Association

It is with great sadness that I report to you that Jim Thrasher passed away on Wednesday, November 6 with his family surrounding him. Jim has struggled with failing health for a time. I extend sincere sympathy to his family, especially Barbara Thrasher, Alyce Davidson, and Alan Thrasher.

Jim was bigger than life to those who knew and loved him. As a founding member of AMA, Jim supported not only the organization and establishment of AMA, but supported the motorcoach industry in Alabama and nationwide. His tremendous wisdom and insight brought AMA through the initial “lean” years as a new association. His family-owned business, Thrasher Brothers Trailways in Birmingham, is a testament to his ability to grow a motorcoach company and be involved in the industry enough to bring about benefit to his fellow motorcoach owners, specifically in Alabama, but also to help influence decisions at the national level as well. Jim was AMA’s first president, serving three years and continued to serve on the board of directors for several years, followed by his son, Alan.

Jim will be missed by so many.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Monday, November 11

Jefferson Memorial Gardens

1591 Gadsden Highway

Trussville, AL 35235