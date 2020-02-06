UMA announces leadership transition

President and CEO Stacy Tetschner will leave the United Motorcoach Association on March 6, 2020, to become the President and CEO of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA). Joining UMA as Interim President and CEO is Larry Killingsworth, an industry veteran who has extensive success working with motorcoach operators and manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada for more than 15 years. Under direction of the UMA Executive Committee, he will lead the search for a permanent President and CEO, which is expected to take six to nine months.

UMA is known for its industry-leading publication, Bus and Motorcoach News; its outstanding annual trade show, UMA Motorcoach EXPO; the always sold-out Safety Management Seminar held at the NTSB Training Center in Ashburn, Virginia; as well as its unflagging efforts to maintain a positive, results-focused legislative and regulatory environment for bus and motorcoach operators.

UMA has some exciting initiatives that just rolled out at this year’s UMA Motorcoach EXPO in Nashville, TN. These include the announcement of the 2nd annual Sales Summit in Savannah, Georgia from June 9th–11th, the Industry Legislative Fly-In April 28th–29th, and the launch of the UMA Bus & Motorcoach Education Foundation which gives access to a LinkedIn learning portal to all members.

“Stacy’s leadership has enhanced the programs, benefits and offerings that UMA brings to its membership and the industry as a whole,” UMA Board Chairman Jeff Polzien said. “He has helped move UMA forward and we wish him the best in his new role.”

Polzien went on to state that the UMA Executive Committee is enthusiastic about “Killingsworth’s strong industry leadership experience, which will ensure the seamless ongoing support needed for our members. UMA has a wonderful staff who just successfully completed the 2020 UMA Motorcoach EXPO, the premier motorcoach industry trade show, held this year in Nashville, Tennessee.”