Prevost Launches Driver Assist Electronics Suite for Peace of Mind

Prevost has launched a new advanced driver safety assistance suite for the motorcoach industry: Prevost Driver Assist™. The electronic system works with the driver to mitigate challenging situations, including lane departure and potential frontal incidents. Its heads-up display is the industry’s first.

The system includes adaptive cruise control with braking, following distance alerts — both available since 2011 as Prevost Aware — and adds frontal collision mitigation, stationary vehicle braking, lane departure warning and a dash integrated heads-up display.

Prevost Driver Assist is available as an option on all 2021 models and can be retrofit on coaches with ABS8 — back to model year 2018.

“Along with our operators, we are totally engaged in improving the safety of every Prevost motorcoach ride,” said François Tremblay, Prevost vice president/general manager. “We know that drivers are at the center of safety, so we integrated Prevost Driver Assist to do just that – help drivers before intervening. Drivers have told us this gives them a real peace of mind and confidence.”

“As an example of that approach, Prevost Driver Assist is based on a series of escalations. In the event of a situation, the driver first receives a subtle alert,” Tremblay added. “If the situation continues, the alert becomes more urgent with a louder sound and brighter visual warnings. If the driver still has not alleviated the situation, then Prevost Driver Assist intervenes. It’s a true joint effort between the skilled driver and the vehicle.”

Prevost Driver Assist Components

Prevost Driver Assist fully integrates radar, camera, braking and driver communications technologies for motorcoach applications, offering:

Frontal Collision Mitigation

Stationary Vehicle Braking

Lane Departure Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control with Braking

Following Distance Alerts

Prevost Driver Assist also fully integrates with the coach’s standard anti-lock braking and stability control programs. The data from these technologies all work together, constantly gathering and sharing information and then acting when needed.