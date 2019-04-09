DOT Announces $1.36 Billion Funding Allocation Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a total of $1.36 billion in federal funding allocations to 16 new and existing transit projects in the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

FTA is allocating approximately $424.8 million in appropriated Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 CIG funding to two projects that have existing construction grant agreements and five new projects, subject to further review and approval, that are nearing readiness for consideration to receive such an agreement. In addition, FTA is allocating $936 million in appropriated FY 2019 CIG funds to nine projects with existing construction grant agreements.

“These significant investments will strengthen our country’s transit infrastructure and improve mobility for those who depend upon public transit every day,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 22 new CIG projects throughout the nation under this administration since January 20, 2017, totaling approximately $5.06 billion in funding commitments.

“FTA continues to evaluate and advance eligible projects in the CIG program consistent with federal law. We are pleased to allocate funding to five new CIG projects and 11 projects with existing grant agreements across the country,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said.

The five new CIG projects included as part of today’s announcement are:

First Coast Flyer Southwest Corridor Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Jacksonville

Virginia Street Corridor BRT project in Reno

River Corridor/Blue Line BRT project in Albany

Division Transit BRT project in Portland

Central City Line BRT project in Spokane

FTA indicated its intent to fund these and existing CIG projects through updated allocation notices for FY 2018 and FY 2019 CIG funding appropriated by Congress. Funding for new CIG projects will be awarded once the project sponsors complete the rigorous CIG program steps outlined in law and FTA signs construction grant agreements with the project sponsors.

This release originally appeared on the FTA website. You can view the full version here.