Cubic’s Trafficware Provides City of Cupertino with Central Transportation Management System

Cubic Corporation recently announced that Trafficware, which operates within its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, was selected by the city of Cupertino, California to deliver its ATMS Transportation Management System to manage traffic across the city. The agreement includes services to install as well as integrate existing and new intersection traffic controllers citywide.

As the world’s most advanced central management system, ATMS distinguishes itself by offering intelligent, data-rich intersection management and the most complete set of functionalities across its two dozen modules. It is the only system of its kind with a business intelligence layer. The system incorporates a flexible architecture, supporting multiple manufacturers’ devices as well as integration with other transportation systems.

ATMS brings traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, 360-degree view of network traffic operations and is a powerful performance and engineering tool that features capabilities developed from direct input from hundreds of ATMS customers from all over the world.

“Trafficware has been fortunate to be the technology provider of choice for innovative cities such as Cupertino,” Jeff Spinazze, vice president of sales at CTS, said. “We are pleased that Cupertino is joining Silicon Valley ATMS customers, such as Palo Alto and Santa Clara County as well as the three dozen others across California, and we welcome them into the Cubic family.”

The City of Cupertino will be able to leverage its investment for years after its implementation. ATMS is a platform for Smart Cities technology and future expansion into connected/autonomous vehicles; SynchroGreen adaptive signal control; transit signal priority for buses; and Internet of Things (IoT) edge technologies to measure and improve the overall flow of traffic. It is designed to scale as an agency expands its specific needs.

Cubic’s Trafficware has more than 300 major ATMS installations with equipment deployed at more than 50,000 intersections globally. Cities such as Houston, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, New Haven, Orlando and Cairo, Egypt rely on the ATMS system for complex transportation networks as do the states of New York, Louisiana and South Carolina and some of the largest counties in the U.S.

This release originally appeared on the Cubic website. You can view it here.