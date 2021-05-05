Turbo Images hires Patrick Scully to lead U.S. transit market expansion

Turbo Images, Inc., North America’s premier vehicle graphics provider, today announced the addition of Patrick Scully to its executive management team to drive its growth plans in the North American public transit market and to assist in its already successful motor coach market business.

Mr. Scully stepped into the role of Executive Vice President – Public Sector Business Development, effective May 3, 2021 and will be based in North Carolina. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the North American transportation market to this position, including leadership roles with major bus manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada.

“We cannot be more pleased to have Patrick Scully join our team and lead our North American growth strategy in the public transit market,” said Pier Veilleux, Turbo Images’ President and CEO. “His industry experience, knowledge base, industry contacts and proven professional leadership will be the perfect addition to our executive team.”

Turbo Images has been a market leader in vehicle graphics since 1993 primarily in trailer and motor coach market segments and has grown into a leading national provider in both Canada and the U.S.

“We entered the public transit segment three years ago and have enjoyed very good success over that period working with customers to enhance their vehicle graphics and brand messaging,” added Mr. Veilleux. “With our latest investments of over $2 million in state-of-the-art technology and fabrication production equipment, combined with today’s hire of industry leader Patrick Scully, we are well positioned for continued growth.”

Turbo Images further invested in 2020 by acquiring Lettrapub / Team Coach Imaging, despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company now includes 130 team members focused on partnering with customers across North America for their fleet brand messaging needs. Turbo Images plans to aggressively grow in the coming years in both the U.S. and Canada with a particular focus on the public transit market segment.

“I am honored and energized to be joining the Turbo Images team,” said Mr. Scully. “I have known Pier Veilleux and Turbo Images for over 25 years and have always held them in the highest regard for their quality products and services and dedication to excellence. We share these same values as well as the overall vision for the North American market potential for the company and its customers. I look forward to meeting with customers to showcase the capabilities of Turbo Images as the industry’s vinyl vehicle wrap expert and how we can mutually partner with customers to enhance their brand, environmental and special event marketing messaging on their vehicles.”