MCI unveils its first battery-electric zero-emission luxury coach in the North American market

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has unveiled the new zero-emission, battery-electric J4500 CHARGE™ coach.

The J4500 CHARGE™ – a zero-emission version of the industry’s best-selling J series tour and charter luxury coaches – leverages EV technology from New Flyer and delivers over 200 miles of range, while also delivering enhanced safety features.

“NFI has pushed EV and automated innovation forward, and today we achieve another milestone in our technology roadmap through the launch of MCI’s first battery-electric luxury coach,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “With the unveiling, MCI further expands NFI’s market-leading portfolio of zero-emission vehicles and continues our ability to lead the ZEvolution.”

MCI’s J4500 CHARGE™ incorporates advanced technology to power its high performance, including optimized battery placement for weight distribution and handling; enhanced regeneration for energy recovery and greater efficiency; exceptional torque and gradeability for smoother, more powerful operation; and next generation, ethically sourced, high-energy batteries that deliver over 200 miles of range.

The new J4500 CHARGE™ is perfectly suited for use by tour and charter, employee shuttle, and executive coach operators looking to lower their emissions and total operating costs while maintaining the luxury and passenger experience that has defined MCI for decades.

“Our J4500 CHARGE was made for high performance through unmatched design, with each detail developed to provide an exceptional passenger experience while supporting zero-emission travel with clean, safe, reliable mobility,” said Chris Stoddart, President, NFI North America Bus and Coach. “With fully customizable interiors, the industry’s best warranty coverage, and expert infrastructure support offered through NFI’s Infrastructure Solutions team, the J4500 CHARGE is leading the next generation of travel.”

The J4500 CHARGE™ features brighter, more spacious interiors with industry-leading legroom. Parts support is provided by NFI subsidiary NFI Parts, North America’s largest parts supplier, with training offered by the industry’s only ASE-accredited training center, MCI Academy. Further training and workforce development support is provided through NFI’s Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), North America’s first and only innovation lab dedicated to the advancement of bus technology. The VIC now offers detailed virtual sessions to allow operators and drivers to increase their EV and AV training.

“We successfully completed prototype testing of our J4500 CHARGE in 2018, and since then have continued rigorous field testing of MCI’s battery-electric performance to prove operation through virtually any condition,” said Brent Maitland, MCI’s Vice President of Private Sector Sales and Marketing. “And, not only do our EVs include the industry’s best warranty at 30 months, they are supported by NFI’s field tech army – North America’s most extensive bus and coach service and support network – with 24/7 roadside assistance to support operators any time of day.”

New Flyer and MCI will deliver J4500 CHARGE™ electric coach training through a no-cost virtual session hosted July 7, 2021, through the VIC.

In addition to operating the VIC, NFI offers comprehensive infrastructure support through its Infrastructure Solutions team, providing safe and reliable infrastructure services for sustainable mobility projects with over 200 chargers installed to date.

NFI is leading the global electrification of mass mobility, operating in more than 80 cities in four countries that have completed over 40 million electric service miles. NFI is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.