Trinity Metro launches Fort Worth’s zero-emission service with buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), recently announced that the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (Trinity Metro) has awarded New Flyer a contract for four heavy-duty, thirty-five-foot Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric buses.

The zero-emission buses (ZEBs) support a new route called The Dash, a zero-emission service connecting Downtown Fort Worth with its Cultural District and utilizing Trinity Metro’s first all-electric buses; ultimately delivering reduced emissions and continued economic growth in the area. New Flyer is further supporting the deployment with management of ABB charger installation and commissioning through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™.

“As a technology-forward community, Fort Worth is putting its sustainable vision in motion and New Flyer is proud to serve as a true mobility partner, including zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE buses and charging infrastructure,” Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer said. “Since 1990, NFI has delivered nearly 130 buses to Fort Worth including buses from New Flyer, MCI, and ARBOC. Today, we’re proud to further serve Trinity Metro in reducing emissions and supporting exceptional growth in Fort Worth with safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation.”

Trinity Metro’s first Xcelsior CHARGE™ was unveiled in Fort Worth during a May 2019 event, which previewed The Dash service. The bus showcased reduced air and noise pollution, and enhancements such as wood-like floors and USB charge ports for passengers. The purchase was supported by local, state, and federal funds. The Dash is in the testing phase and will begin operations on September 22.

“We are thrilled to introduce these distinctive red buses to Fort Worth. The Dash will connect these two unique areas of our community with state-of-the-art, zero-emission technology. We expect the buses to be a welcomed attraction in this growing area of Fort Worth,” said Wayne Gensler, Trinity Metro’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for bus and paratransit.

Trinity Metro is a regional transportation system providing public transportation in Fort Worth, Texas, and other cities in Tarrant County, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. It delivers nearly 10 million passenger trips per year.