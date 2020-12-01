Transportation coalition urges Congressional leadership to resume COVID relief negotiations

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, a coalition of transportation organizations including the American Bus Association, United Motorcoach Association, Passenger Vessel Association, and several others sent a letter to leadership requesting the prioritization of transportation in any relief that will happen before the end of the 116th Congress.

Below is the text of the letter.

“Dear Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy:

As you proceed toward the close of the 116th Congress, on behalf of the undersigned organizations representing multiple transportation industries critical to the U.S. national transportation network, we implore you to reengage on negotiations for providing economic relief to those businesses continuing to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our industries need help now, and cannot wait for the next Congressional session.

The U.S. private motorcoach, school bus and domestic passenger vessel industries have suffered unprecedented economic losses and furloughed hundreds of thousands of employees over the past 8 months due to the pandemic. Collectively, these industries have furloughed or laid off an estimated 308,000 employee jobs due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Further, based on the nature of their operations, these businesses do not expect to see a return to “normal” business until mid- to late 2021, at the earliest, forcing their employees to remain out of work or be lost to other industries. By now, we are seeing business closures on a daily basis, stranding employees and devaluing business assets. Financial institutions are estimating that 40% or more of the motorcoach industry will be lost by year’s end, if no assistance is provided, and a number of institutions have started repossessing equipment. The coach industry provides critical transportation for our nation’s military and emergency evacuations for hurricanes and wildfires.

The US private school bus industry provides nearly 40% of the nation’s school bus service in 200,000 yellow school buses to 26 million children every day, who rely on the school bus as their primary way to get to and from school in the safest way possible. The industry not only transports children to and from school, but it also provides critical delivery of school nutrition, supplies and Wi-Fi to students not able to attend school in-person.

The U.S. domestic passenger vessel industry carries more than 200 million passengers annually and includes ferries, dinner boats, sightseeing and excursion vessels, whale watch and wildlife tour boats, sailing vessels, and small U.S. overnight cruise ships. Most private companies operating passenger vessels have endured the complete loss of their seasons since March or are operating at dramatically reduced levels. Some received Paycheck Protection Program awards, but those funds have been long exhausted. Given their loss or revenues and customers, many companies are simply hoping to survive until spring or until the pandemic comes under sufficient control to give members of the public confidence to return.

Congress needs to step in and include the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services Act (CERTS Act) or provide other direct economic assistance, in a COVID-19 relief package during the lame duck session. The CERTS Act now has close to 60 bi-partisan co-sponsors in the Senate (S. 4150), and over 270 bi-partisan co-sponsors in the House (H.R. 7642), more than any other relief bill that has been proposed. Both bills continue to pick up sponsorship as members come to understand the extreme circumstances facing the motorcoach industry.

These transportation industries all provide vital transportation services, playing an essential role in the national transportation network as well as providing sustainable employment for thousands, both directly and indirectly. These are critical elements to restoring a healthy economy. If these industries fail, the effect will be devastating. The impact will exacerbate unemployment burdens, reduce transportation options for multiple sectors of the economy, schools and the military, and limit national emergency response capabilities. As well, the impact will reach beyond to the related supply chains, affecting the manufacturing sector, the financial sector, the tourism sector and further. For these various reasons, an investment in bridging these industries through this crisis will yield a more long-term stable outcome for the country.

We need your help and leadership now and urge you to negotiate another COVID-19 relief package with the inclusion of the CERTS Act. This legislation provides the direct economic assistance these industries need and is supported by more than 60% of Congress. The supporters include bi-partisan leaders in both chambers, including chairman and ranking members of appropriations and authorizing committees.

The importance of your leadership on this issue at this time cannot be understated.”