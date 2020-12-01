MCI Academy receives ATMC National Excellence in Training Award for High Voltage Safety Program

The ASE Training Managers Council has chosen the MCI Academy’s High Voltage Safety Program to be the recipient of the Grand Award. This is the fourth time MCI Academy has been recognized at the ATMC National Excellence in Training Awards. MCI Academy is part of The Aftermarket Parts Company, LLC, operating as NFI Parts™ (NFI Parts). NFI Parts is a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI).

The High Voltage Safety Program offers three courses to choose from based on position and level of experience they have in high voltage safety. Participants learn about everything from electrical hazards, required Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), required tools, how to prepare work areas for electric coaches, and more!

The ATMC National Excellence in Training Awards are bestowed annually to highly effective or innovative training programs. They emphasize the importance of training to the success of the transportation industry.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized by The ASE Training Managers Council,” says Scott Crawford, Technical Training Manager at MCI Academy. “We are very proud of The High Voltage Training Program, and for the opportunity to help businesses invest in their staff. MCI Academy remains committed to providing the highest quality training for all levels of motorcoach technicians, and we are excited to expand our curriculum to reflect the transition to electric vehicles in the coming years.”

The ASE Training Managers Council was founded in 1984 as a non-profit organization designed to promote the advancement of training and professional development within the automotive service industry. Reorganized in 2009 as a member of the ASE family of organizations, the ATMC continues to help members stay abreast of innovations in training by facilitating interaction among its members.

MCI Academy, an award-winning training program, is committed to providing the highest quality training available in the motor coach industry for all levels of technicians using online courses, classroom sessions, written tests, and practical skills demonstration. This training will equip professionals with the knowledge and skills to properly maintain, diagnose, and repair systems found on MCI coaches to maximize on-road time, passenger safety and operator profitability.