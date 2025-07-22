Transdev Wins Contract to Operate VTA’s ACCESS Paratransit Services in Santa Clara County

Transdev is proud to announce it has been awarded a new seven-year contract by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) to operate its ACCESS Paratransit service.

VTA’s ACCESS Paratransit program provides critical transportation for individuals with physical, visual, or cognitive disabilities who are unable to use the region’s fixed-route bus and light rail services. As a complementary shared-ride service, ACCESS operates within the same service area and hours as VTA’s regular transit network. The service delivers about 1,200 trips per day using a diverse fleet of cutaways, minivans, sedans, and taxis, prioritizing accessible vehicles and passenger safety.

Transdev officially began its new role as VTA’s partner in the operations of the paratransit system on July 1, 2025. Under a separate agreement, Transdev also manages VTA’s ADA Eligibility Certification Program, further solidifying Transdev’s role as a critical partner in delivering equitable , accessible and reliable transportation for Santa Clara County residents.

“Transdev is honored to partner with VTA in delivering such an essential public service,” said Laura Hendricks, CEO of Transdev U.S. “Our deep experience in ADA paratransit eligibility, travel training, and mobility management uniquely positions us to support ACCESS riders with high-quality, compassionate, and efficient service.”

This contract award reaffirms Transdev’s industry leadership in accessible transportation solutions and its commitment to improving mobility for all. The company will bring innovative technologies and customer service enhancements to elevate the ACCESS experience for VTA customers, ensuring they receive dependable and dignified transportation that meets their individual needs.