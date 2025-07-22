Karl Otterstrom Named New Spokane Transit Authority CEO

At a Special Board Meeting today, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) Board of Directors voted to confirm Karl Otterstrom as the agency’s next Chief Executive Officer. Otterstrom, who currently serves as STA’s Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Planning & Development Officer, is anticipated to assume the role in August pending a mutually signed, Board approved employment contract. He will succeed E. Susan Meyer, who served as CEO from 2005-2024.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Karl Otterstrom as the new CEO of the STA,” said Chair Pro Tem and Medical Lake Councilmember Lance Speirs. “He has clearly demonstrated a steady commitment to serving the community and a drive to continually improve the STA to make it the best it can be. The Board looks forward to the opportunity to work with Mr. Otterstrom as he leads STA forward.”

“I’m honored and humbled by the Board’s trust in me to lead and partner in advancing public transportation in our region,” said Otterstrom. “I look forward to working with the Board, our employees, and the community in connecting everyone to opportunity and supporting our region’s economy and residents with efficient, effective public transportation.”