Transdev Celebrates Heroic Actions of Milwaukee Streetcar Operator Trainee in Special Recognition Ceremony

Transdev, proud operator of The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar system, joined the City of Milwaukee to recognize the extraordinary bravery of one of its own. Streetcar operator trainee, Charlet Simmon, is being honored after stepping in to protect a woman and her small ADA-certified service dog during a sudden and frightening dog attack near the Burns Commons streetcar stop.

For her heroic actions, City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke honored Simmon, describing her as a great example of how a city employee should serve their community.

“Charlet, you went above and beyond. You were still in training. You stopped during a scary, unpredictable situation and did something truly courageous,” Kruschke said.

The recognition ceremony reunited Simmon with Janine Kent, the citizen she helped protect, and her 11-pound Yorkipoo service dog, Rudy. This was their first time meeting again since the incident, which Kent has described as life changing.

“Charlet is my hero,” Kent said. “Her quick actions and courage kept us safe when I needed help the most.”

The ceremony, held at the Streetcar Operations and Maintenance Facility, included a behind-the-scenes tour for Kent, as well as presentations of donations in honor of both women. Wolfhounds Legacy, a nonprofit that trains service dogs for military veterans, and Periodic Paralysis International, which supports individuals with rare neuromuscular disorders, both received contributions in recognition of the event.

Since taking the helm as General Manager of The Hop, Michael Mills has been instrumental in transforming the team, including supporting the hire of Charlet and shining a light on the great work happening at the streetcar system. His leadership and commitment to recognizing employees like Charlet are key reasons The Hop continues to set a new standard for excellence.

“This moment is a testament to the heart and character of our Milwaukee team,” said Fred Craig, Chief Operating Officer of Rail with Transdev. “Charlet’s instinctive response reflects the Transdev purpose—keeping people safe, caring for our community, and going above and beyond the call of duty. Alongside her, Michael Mills’ leadership has been equally impressive, transforming The Hop team and supporting initiatives that recognize employees like Charlet. Together, their contributions exemplify the dedication and excellence that are shaping a stronger future for transit in Milwaukee.”

Transdev is proud to partner with the City of Milwaukee to operate The Hop and is equally proud of the dedication its employees demonstrate every day, whether behind the controls of a streetcar or in moments that call for compassion and bravery.