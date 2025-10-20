Prevost Releases Centennial Photographic Chronicle: Prevost Buses: 1924–2024 Photos Archive

Prevost is proud to announce the release of a richly updated photographic chronicle celebrating a century of excellence in motorcoach innovation: Prevost Buses: 1924–2024 Photos Archive.

Originally authored by renowned transit historian William Luke, the new edition expands upon his iconic work, Prevost Buses: 1924–2002, published over two decades ago. This updated volume honors Prevost’s 100th anniversary with newly added photographs, detailed captions, and an in-depth look at the company’s evolution across the decades.

The expanded content is the result of extensive research led by David Schmidt, a retired Prevost employee and longtime motorcoach historian. In 2023, Mike Power, Prevost’s Director of Marketing & Brand Management, invited David to begin assembling historical materials to enhance the company’s archives. With over 50 years of industry expertise, Schmidt enthusiastically embraced the opportunity—ultimately leading to the revival and expansion of William Luke’s beloved photo book.

Before work on the updated edition could begin, it was essential to resolve the rights to the original publication. Following the passing of William Luke in 2022 and the closure of the original publisher, Schmidt tracked down Ertel Publishing, which had since acquired the rights to the book.

“Our approach was to preserve the integrity of the original while making factual corrections and adding entirely new content,” said Schmidt. “This project was made possible thanks to the collaborative efforts of many passionate bus historians—especially Jean Breton of Charlesbourg, Quebec, whose meticulous edits were invaluable.”

To enrich the visual narrative, Schmidt reached out to Prevost operators across North America, gathering photographs and personal stories that underscore each company’s connection to Prevost. He conducted interviews and carefully wrote captions to contextualize each image.

“Without the support and generosity of these operators, this book simply wouldn’t exist,” Schmidt added. “It was a true pleasure to learn more about their unique histories and enduring relationships with Prevost.”

Several members of Prevost’s marketing and brand teams also contributed to the content, layout, and design of the book. A complete list of acknowledgments is included in the final edition.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this project to life,” said Mike Power. “This book has been years in the making, and it beautifully captures both our rich legacy and the innovation that drives us forward.”

In addition to showcasing Prevost’s most recent motorcoach models, the new chapters also explore the company’s centennial celebrations and ongoing contributions to the transportation industry.