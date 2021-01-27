Transdev and Foothill Transit announce passing of Bill Jackson

With deep sadness, Transdev U.S. announces the passing over this past weekend of its longtime Foothill Transit General Manager, Bill Jackson. Bill became General Manager of Transdev’s Foothill Transit operations and maintenance contract (in greater Los Angeles) in 2014.

“The positive impact he had on the culture and values at Foothill’s Arcadia Yard will be part of his legacy for many years to come. This is true in every role he held during his four decades in the transit business,” said Laura Hendricks, CEO of Transdev U.S. “He was highly respected and beloved at Transdev, as well as in the transit industry. He will be deeply missed.”

Bill first joined Transdev (then Veolia) in 2006 as assistant general manager in Mesa, Arizona, near Phoenix. Two years later, he became assistant general manager for Transdev’s Tempe, AZ contract. During the following six years, he led the team in improving many aspects of operational and service performance.

“Bill genuinely loved, appreciated and listened to his staff, and this was mutual. His open-door leadership style applied to the whole organization,” added Ibrahima Toure, Regional Vice President, Transdev’s Southwest Region. “At the same time, he set high standards for service quality and engaged his staff in achieving them.”

He greatly valued the partnership with Foothill Transit and was dedicated to helping them achieve their high bar for a positive passenger experience and in implementing innovations in many areas, including zero emissions buses.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Bill’s family and friends,” said Cynthia Sternquist, chair of the Foothill Transit Executive Board. “If we cannot gather in person, let us gather our thoughts and wishes for those grieving with us and ask that you help us honor Bill by staying safe on the long road ahead.”