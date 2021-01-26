BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Saving Pennies at the Pump: Fuel Maintenance, Controlling Contamination, Filter Monitoring, Questions on Additives

Tuesday Jan. 26, the American Bus Association hosted the latest presentation in their ongoing series of educational webinars, BISC & BUSMARC 2021 VIRTUAL SAFETY & MAINTENANCE SERIES.

This session’s discussion was led by BusMARC Chair Mike McDonal, Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies. Additional panel members included Robert Hitt (Prevost), David Mailhot (MCI), Dany Landry (ABC Companies), Derek Brown and Anilcan Kapucu (TEMSA).

Discussion topics covered fuel maintenance, fuel levels, impact of weather on fuel degradation, fuel system components, fuel additives and blended fuels, suppliers, fuel testing, filters and filtration systems, offsite fuel providers, and supplier contracts and expenses.

Additional topics included a follow up on last week’s session, covering warranty information on warranty rates and coverage, root causal determination, and claim and maintenance documentation.

To register for upcoming webinars or to view past webinars, visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).