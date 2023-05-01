Trans-Bridge Lines holds Safety week 2023

Trans-Bridge Lines, the Lehigh Valley’s leading motorcoach company, recently conducted a Safety Week for its employees. Safety Week 2023 was a series of week-long sessions and activities held at the company’s Industrial Drive, Bethlehem location, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal’s meeting space. Safety Week continues with the tradition of focusing on safety in every situation, and a dedication by the Trans-Bridge Lines management team to all employees, passengers, and the communities in which they operate.

The week was highlighted by several speakers, including Tom JeBran, President of Trans-Bridge Lines, who addressed all employees including drivers, office, and shop staff. Mr. JeBran spoke of the company’s challenges during- and post-pandemic, and its goals for the future. This encompasses converting all schedules to a reservation-based system in which passenger tickets are confirmed for the bus time and day they have booked. 2022 marked the company’s conversion to online ticketing and the beginning of its

transition to reservations for which Tom thanked drivers and office staff for their assistance and cooperation on. Growing the company’s fleet of drivers to add more routes was also discussed.

The week’s events focused on many topics, which together, presented a complete safety overview. Austin Getz, Trans-Bridge Lines Safety Manager, opened the sessions with a discussion on human trafficking and resources available through Busing on the Lookout initiatives, a program aimed at discovering and disrupting human trafficking networks operating within the transportation industry. He also spoke about protocols during emergency situations and the chain of command necessary, dependent on the type of emergency being addressed. Additionally, Getz offered facts on drug and alcohol testing and available help for those who find themselves battling addiction.

Brendan Stanczyk, Safety and Training Supervisor updated fellow employees on mindful driving and pedestrian safety. Stanczyk presented a video featuring several clips of real-life traffic accidents and pedestrian strikes that emphasized the need to be alert and aware of one’s surroundings at all times. Focus points on perception and recognizing a hazard, reaction, and braking distance were emphasized.

Jerry Featherman, Fleet and Facilities Maintenance Manager, showcased OSHA regulations regarding slips, trips, and falls. He highlighted best practices for avoiding accidents in the workplace and for passengers while traveling on the company’s motorcoaches.

Lori Stanke, Human Resources Manager, spoke about the 11 different types of harassment in the workplace. She informed employees on the difference between bullying and harassment, examples and signs to look for in both, and the steps to take if one finds themselves in those predicaments.

Guest speakers during Safety Week included the Bethlehem Police Department; Former Chief of Dewey Fire Company of Hellertown, Rick Delmore; Lexi Higgins, Director of Truckers Against Trafficking; Elaine Chan from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA); and the Transportation Security Administration.

Trans-Bridge Lines motorcoach drivers were honored for their achievements in safe driving. Drivers with accident-free, incident-free, safe driving ranged up to an impressive 26 years. Shop staff and drivers were also recognized for exemplary attendance

records. The Trans-Bridge Lines team of mechanics and shop staff were given special thanks for their hard work in maintaining the company’s bus fleet, while also prepping coaches being sold and leaving the fleet.

Throughout Safety Week, JeBran conveyed to the company the importance of the Trans-Bridge Lines Vision: “Our commitment to our customer’s satisfaction and safety leaves no acceptable alternative in the transportation market.” He further emphasized the core values in place to support that Vision: Trust, Teamwork, Employee Success, Customer Service, and Social Responsibility.

“After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to get back into our yearly routine of conducting these Safety Week sessions for our team. This is an opportunity for us to come together as a company and review our standards in safety, learn about new technologies and procedures, and honor our drivers for their diligence in operating our buses safely,” JeBran stated.