COTA partners with Uber and Masabi to integrate transit trip options and ticket purchase in the Uber app

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) today announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. to expand its options to include real-time transit information, journey planning and ticket purchase, through integration with Masabi, within the Uber app.

Uber has added COTA public transit information in-app so both COTA and Uber rideshare customers can compare more of their transportation options within the Columbus area in one seamless experience. This new feature integrating COTA, alongside Uber rideshare, provides customers with

access to a broad range of affordable and reliable public transportation options. Customers can now

access these new features directly in the Uber app.

“Uber’s partnership with COTA to offer real-time transit information and ticketing available in the Uber app demonstrates how private and public mobility partners can work together for a better customer experience, ensuring residents can more easily get to the jobs, food, healthcare appointments and

other services and entertainment across the region,” said COTA Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

Sophia Mohr. “As COTA works to enhance mobility in Central Ohio, we appreciate organizations such as Uber, with its massive customer base, for collaborating with us to improve transit infrastructure and

make accessing transportation more equitable and inclusive.”

The update puts mobility options front and center, making it easier for customers to make informed decisions about how to get from point A to point B quickly and sustainably. Powered by Masabi’s

Ticketing SDK, tickets for COTA services purchased via Uber cost $4.50 for a single-day pass, allowing passengers to plan, pay and navigate their travel via a single app.

“We believe that accessing transit should be easy. That’s why we aim to make our app a one-stop-shop for all your transportation needs,” said Jen Shepherd, Global Head of Transit at Uber. “We’re excited to

work with COTA and Masabi to deliver a new set of ticketing options for customers in the greater Columbus and Central Ohio region. With tickets available in our app, riders are able to purchase fare tickets seamlessly and with more flexible options.”

“Ticketing options being made available through the Uber app allows agencies to offer riders increased accessibility to services and greater flexibility by providing a seamless ticketing experience,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We are excited to further develop our partnerships with COTA and Uber, and to help deliver a better rider experience for travelers in Columbus and beyond.”

HOW IT WORKS

Customers can enter their destination in the Uber app, and then be presented with Transit as a

transport option. Upon selecting “Transit,” customers will get all the planning information they need to

get to their destination using transit including real-time data, trip-planning and end-to-end directions.

Buying tickets through the Uber app is both quick and easy – once a rider has selected their route, they

can choose to purchase and redeem them using their existing payment profile. Once purchased, tickets

are stored in the “Transit Tickets” section of the Uber app. Users can activate tickets when boarding the bus. When users are offline, they can then show their passes to the bus driver for visual inspection.