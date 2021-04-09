Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority Job Description/Posting: Director Maintenance

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is seeking a result-driven public transportation professional, who is prepared to join a dynamic leadership team as we embark on agency-wide transformational change. The desired candidate will be committed to collaborative and inter-departmental leadership, workforce development, goal setting and performance metrics, and streamlined workflow processes; is accustomed to working in a fast-paced environment; and promotes a highly innovative workplace.

Position Summary: The Director is responsible for overall leadership of the maintenance department at multiple sites. The Director is also responsible for determining departmental priorities and program management design to attain TARTA’s goals. Further the Director is responsible for managing a team of professionals committed to making TARTA a transportation provider of choice. In addition, the Director is also responsible for maintenance of capital assets, lease agreements, and warranty enforcement.

The Director of Maintenance must have the foresight to determine future mechanical requirements and implement continuous improvement programs to ensure the professional team is educated, equipped, and positioned to meet those futuristic requirements. The Director is expected to lead the department in a proactive format utilizing technology and other necessary resources.

The Director will be responsible for instituting methods for proactive and reactive determination of trends in all aspects of maintenance; and must possess the ability to analyze feasibility of various options to successfully implement cost effective resolutions.

The Director is further charged with improving the public’s perception of TARTA in the community by maintaining the vehicles and buildings in the best possible visual and mechanical condition.

The Director insures that employees are utilized in most effective way possible and in

accordance with union contract provisions and ensures the safety of all employees through positive enforcement of safety rules and regulations.

The Director will provide oversight, direction, and support of the overall maintenance activities of all operating elements to ensure all aspects of the operation are performing at or above planned goals and objectives.

In closing, the successful candidate will have a proven track record of strong leadership skills and motivating continuous staff improvement. Furthermore, the successful candidate will possess a fundamental knowledge of vehicle and building maintenance.

Duties and Responsibilities

• Directs overall maintenance activities for multiple and complex major equipment maintenance functions, including scheduled and preventive maintenance, performance, production, and transit operations projects

• Serves as technical resource to the divisions and executive management

• Troubleshoots and coordinates response to maintenance issues that cross divisional and organizational lines

• Projects future requirements for vehicle replacements and/or overhauls

• Develops and presents programs and projects, including cost projections

• Plans, develops, and administers department policies and procedures; sets goals and priorities

• Oversees preparation and administration of department budget and capital program

• Works with purchasing and other departments to ensure efficient and economic operations

• Oversees safety, quality, and preventive maintenance programs

• Prepares complex reports and analyses on maintenance-related subjects

• Directs and manages technical studies and reviews

• Assists in planning and establishing new divisions and facilities

• Coordinates requests from other departments for special projects

• Works with purchasing, supply, and grant departments to plan, schedule, and support use of labor and funds

• Directs managers in first-level disciplinary and grievance hearings and recommends appropriate disciplinary action for both represented and non-represented employees

• Assists in preparations for labor negotiations

• Manages assignments of staff and resources to operating divisions

• Supervises, trains, mentors, and motivates assigned staff

• Communicates and implements safety rules, policies, and procedures in support of the agency’s safety vision and goals; and maintains accountability for the safety performance of all assigned employees

• Contributes to ensuring that the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policies and programs of TARTA are carried out May be required to perform other related job duties

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

• Theories, principles, and practices of fleet maintenance

• Applicable local, state, and federal laws, rules, and regulations governing maintenance of public transit systems and environmental and quality control standards and requirements

• External regulatory and internal safety policies and regulations

• Labor relations, including labor contracts, discipline, and grievance appeals

• Human resources policies and EEO procedures

• Finance, accounting, asset management, budgeting, forecasting, and cost control and reduction

• Various analysis methodologies

• Public agency procurement procedures and contract administration

• Modern management theory

• Applicable computer business software applications, such as Microsoft Office Suite

• Directing the activities of multiple and complex major equipment maintenance functions

• Managing projects from inception to culmination

• Determining strategies to achieve goals and objectives

• Evaluating, researching, drafting, and implementing policies and procedures

• Analyzing situations, identifying problems, developing and implementing solutions, and evaluating outcomes

• Exercising sound judgment and creativity in making decisions and in stressful situations

• Communicating effectively orally and in writing

• Preparing comprehensive reports and correspondence

• Interacting professionally with various levels of TARTA employees and outside representatives

• Supervising, training, mentoring, and motivating assigned staff

• Mediating and negotiating

• Leading others

• Make decisions quickly while being fair, consistent, and adhering to collective bargaining unit agreements

• Budget and manage expenditures for major capital projects/programs

• Compile and analyze data utilizing staff input

• Meet precision and productivity requirements

• Handle highly confidential information

• Understand, interpret, and apply laws, rules, regulations, policies, procedures, contracts, budgets, and labor/management agreements

Education and/or Experience:

A combination of education and/or experience that provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the position. Additional experience, as outlined below, may be substituted for required education on a two-for-one basis. A typical combination includes:

Education

• Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Public Administration, Engineering, or a related field

Experience

• Five years of relevant senior management-level experience in bus fleet maintenance, requiring at least two years specialized experience in area of assignment

Supervisory Responsibilities: Directly supervises and manages 12-15 staff members.

Work Environment: The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The work environment is typical of a busy office setting. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity) Statement: Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. TARTA does not discriminate against any applicant or employee on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, disability, or any other consideration made unlawful by applicable federal, state or local laws.

Please submit a cover letter and resume to careers@tarta.com. First review of applications and resumes is slated for Friday, April 16, 2021. This position will close on Friday, April 30, 2021.