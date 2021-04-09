Dallas Area Rapid Transit celebrates opening of Hidden Ridge Station in Irving

On April 9, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) celebrated the opening of the Hidden Ridge Station at Carpenter Ranch in Irving, the 65th station in the DART network. Developed in partnership with the City of Irving and Verizon Communications, the new station is located on the Orange Line between North Lake College and Irving Convention Center stations.

Originally a part of the 3.9-mile Irving-2 opening of the Orange Line in December 2012, Hidden Ridge Station (formerly known as Carpenter Ranch Station) had been deferred in anticipation of Verizon Communications’ Hidden Ridge development, a planned 110-acre mixed-use project which will feature 1,200 apartments and residences; 80,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space; a hotel; and a two-acre green space with amenities.

Constructed by Archer Western Construction with Jacobs serving as the design consultant, DART’s Hidden Ridge Station will offer amenities such as a 136-space parking lot; six bus bays for making connections and transfers; five kiss-and-ride spaces for a convenient drop-off and pickup, and of course a short trip to DFW Airport.

As with all DART stations, including an Art and Design Program that reflects the community it serves is important in the creation of each DART station. Marty Ray, a ceramic artist and former Professor Emerita of Art at Dallas College-North Lake Campus, is responsible for the artwork at Hidden Ridge Station. Since the station is located on Carpenter Ranch, once the homestead of Las Colinas founder Ben Carpenter, the art plays off the land’s history. The installation also reflects the natural elements of the land, wildlife, and nearby creek.

The DART Hidden Ridge Station will begin revenue service on Monday, April 12.