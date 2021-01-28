Together with its optimistic exhibitors Busworld Europe will rock in October

While in Europe we are reaching the final valley before taking the highway uphill, in some parts of the world the virus has been contained. The only way is the way forward.

The Busworld team takes this very literally, its normal preparations are going full speed ahead. The media campaigns are being booked and will start in April, the Busworld Awards organisation had its first meeting and will send the invitation to all bus manufacturers and also the sales department is adding new exhibitors every day.

As you can see in the exhibitor list on the renewed Busworld Europe website, two important names are missing unfortunately: Daimler Buses and Volvo Buses. They officially decided not to participate to the Busworld 2021 edition. On the other hand, all the other important names are still there, such as: Van Hool, MAN, VDL, Scania, Irizar, Iveco, Solaris Bus & Coach, Anadolu Isuzu, BYD, Karsan, Alexander Dennis, Ebusco, Yutong, Caetanobus (with Toyota), Marcopolo and many more. The complete list is published on www.busworldeurope.org.

In total the vehicle manufacturers and body builders represent 30,000 sqm in Brussels Expo. Many premières and top of the bill buses, coaches and minibuses will be on display, as always. Visitors will still be able to satisfy their bus needs.

At the moment that this text was written, Busworld registered 303 exhibitors and sold 75 percent of its total space. Interested exhibitors should not postpone their bookings, since the best spots are being taken very rapidly now.

According to Busworld Europe director Mieke Glorieux, “We are extremely grateful to our loyal exhibitors who give us their trust. We will make sure they will not regret standing together with us. Dr. Nicholas Butler once said: “Optimism is essential to achievement and is also the foundation of courage and true progress.” We are working and investing from our side to get buses and coaches on the road again, together with our brave exhibitors and our worldwide network. Thanks for all the support. Let’s rock in October!”

The next edition of Busworld Europe will take place in Brussels Expo from 9 to 14 October 2021. Save the date in your agenda.