Greyhound unlocks critical customer insights during COVID-19 with Sprinklr

Sprinklr , the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, is using Sprinklr Modern Marketing, Sprinklr Modern Research, and Sprinklr Modern Engagement to find and analyze valuable conversations about its brand across social media, blogs, and news sites. These insights are shared across Greyhound’s customer-facing teams to drive organizational improvements and create a better travel experience.

A Sprinklr user since 2016, Greyhound is expanding its use of the platform to move beyond crisis management and integrate insights from Sprinklr into all departments – including operations, marketing and customer service.

The Challenge: Navigating Social Listening During a Global Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic turned the travel industry upside down, Greyhound needed to quickly shift its focus to managing the massive increase in customer mentions and questions related to travel changes. As a result, the importance and visibility of customer experience insights increased tremendously within Greyhound.

The Solution: Sprinklr Revamps the Travel Experience

Today, Greyhound is using Sprinklr’s platform to find, analyze, and share valuable customer and competitive insights, resulting in the following benefits:

Improved content: Using Sprinklr, Greyhound’s marketing and social media team discovered that many people in specific regions were asking questions about whether or not masks and/or face shields were required on buses and why they were needed. As a result, Greyhound developed and shared targeted, informative communication about the importance of face mask compliance.

Enhanced the bus experience: Insights from Sprinklr helped the company understand how people felt about the entertainment options on the bus vs. the actual bus trip. As a result, Greyhound easily discovered suggestions for ways it can continue to drive innovation from a technology and operations perspective.

Saved time: Sprinklr’s AI and automation features helped Greyhound improve the efficiency of its listening analysis and reporting. For example, Sprinklr Smart Theme Explorer automatically pulls in the most popular conversations across digital channels so that Greyhound can react to trending moments in real time.

Comments on the News:

“Sprinklr helps us gather customer insights that our leadership team sees as incredibly valuable for strategic decision making across the company,” said Sarah Barnes, Senior Specialist of Social Engagement Greyhound. “We’ve been able to take Sprinklr beyond marketing, providing value to our product team, operations, and customer service teams. We’re excited to continue to expand the use of Sprinklr insights to drive improvements and measure our progress across the business.”

“The pandemic has redefined customer experience for every industry, particularly in travel and transportation. Now more than ever, it’s important for companies to listen to and learn from customer conversations on social media channels,” said Luca Lazzaron, Chief Revenue Officer, Sprinklr. “Greyhound understands the need to embrace advanced social listening and engagement as a crucial way to boost revenue, and we’re excited to be a key piece of their digital transformation strategy.”