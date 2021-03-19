The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announces vaccine ride program

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is announcing a new free Vaccine Ride Program with services available in Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Toledo and Waterville. The Vaccine Ride Program offers several options to residents needing transportation to a vaccination site:

• Vaccine Xpress – A direct TARTA route from the downtown Toledo Transit Hub to the Lucas County Recreation Center (Rec Center) beginning Tuesday, March 23, 2021. This route will operate on days when the state recognized mass vaccination site, Rec Center, is hosting events. It will offer hourly service. For specific details, visit www.tarta.com.

The Vaccine Xpress was developed in partnership with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

“We are proud to be partnering with TARTA to give residents a green light to their best health. This will assist in removing a significant barrier to ensuring every Lucas County adult can be vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

Call-A-Ride for Vaccines – TARTA’s door-to-door service is now available to take residents to vaccination sites within their community Monday through Saturday. Reservations are required and can be made up to three days in advance by calling 419-243- 7433. The service is available in Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township and Waterville.

Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service – TARTA’s ADA service that is available in TARTA’s service area. Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance by calling 419-382-9901. Pre-qualification of the service is required. Service is available seven days per week.

Funding for these free services is made possible by a recent grant award of $266,713 from the Ohio Department of Transportation through Governor Mike DeWine’s Rides for Community Immunity program. A total of $7 million will be distributed to all 88 counties to help get Ohio’s most vulnerable populations transportation to vaccine locations. Service costs will also be covered by federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“This is just one more opportunity to showcase that public transit plays a critical role as a pillar in the community,” said TARTA CEO Kimberly Dunham. “TARTA reacted quickly to the Health Department’s call for transportation assistance and will be able to use this new grant funding to help move people to vaccination sites.”

TARTA will continue to follow its COVID-19 Rider Safety Guidelines which include requiring passengers to wear a facial covering, limiting the number of passengers per vehicle and no fare collection. For a complete list of the Rider Safety Guidelines, visit tarta.com/coronavirus.