Cincinnati Metro celebrates operators on Transit Driver Appreciation Day

In honor of Transit Driver Appreciation Day on March 18, Cincinnati Metro joined transit agencies across the country in celebrating the incredible work of its nearly 600 Metro and Access operators.

Metro board members, staff and friends gathered on Cincinnati’s Government Square, the transit agency’s busiest transfer location, to hold signs showing their appreciation for Metro and Access operators. Festivities were also held in each operations facility featuring a DJ for musical entertainment, snacks and tokens of appreciation.

Metro has been sharing operator commendations from customers on social media throughout the week. Riders are encouraged to post their own thank-you messages for their operators on social media using #TDAD.

“This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unexpected challenges, and our operators, along with Metro’s maintenance personnel, are essential workers who have gone the extra mile to continue serving the region and keep customers safe,” said Metro CEO & General Manager Darryl Haley.

“Our operators are the face of our system, on the frontline of helping our customers get where they need to be,” Haley added. “We’re grateful every day for the work they do, but Transit Driver Appreciation Day offers a great opportunity to highlight their dedication and accomplishments.”

Seven days a week, rain or shine, night and day, Metro operators are on the road, getting riders to school, work, doctor appointments and other vital destinations. They maneuver large buses on narrow streets while also keeping on schedule, checking fares, giving directions and engaging with customers. They also continue to be the eyes and ears of the community, with Metro operators receiving commendations for actions such as assisting first responders at the scene of an accident and helping a child cross the street when traffic lights were out at a busy intersection.