The QUANTUM GEN II Continues to Set New Standards in Making Safety Accessible for Transit Passengers

Q’STRAINT, a recognized global leader of mobility passenger safety solutions, announce the release of the QUANTUM GEN II, a continuation in the evolution of the industry’s first and only, virtually autonomous wheelchair securement station.

“From its inception, the QUANTUM has continued to evolve by reacting and adapting to the specific needs of transportation providers and the unique requirements of mobility passengers,” said Maria Huertas, Q’STRAINT Director of Marketing, “As far as what to look for in the GEN II, we have incorporated advancements in the areas of installation and serviceability and have taken a giant leap forward with SMART ITS technology.”

The QUANTUM GEN II builds upon its ability to truly revolutionize the way mobility device passengers travel by allowing them to self-secure in 25 seconds or less with minimal assistance. Its new release offers faster installation, modular serviceability, operator feedback and is now nearly 10% lighter. Maintenance technicians will especially appreciate the lighter GEN II when handling it during installation, maintenance or repair.

The QUANTUM GEN II is now equipped with ITS Technology that may be integrated with most transit agencies’ proprietary operating systems. This advanced functionality provides transit planners and mobility passengers with real-time data like ridership patterns, dwell times, and mobility seating availability. These ITS capabilities can translate into the development of mobility passenger apps, set up notifications for service, and the ability to plan the most efficient routes.

In conjunction with the release of the QUANTUM GEN II, the Q’STRAINT Training ACADEMY now offers a certification program for the new release. This fully-comprehensive online course instructs bus operators with the knowledge on how to confidently secure mobility passengers. It also benefits service technicians with the tools to take and maintain complete control of their QUANTUM fleet.