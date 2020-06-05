The Nation’s First Wireless Charging Infrastructure Solution to Deploy at a Maintenance Depot

Widely known for its in-route wireless charging technology, Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification (WAVE) recently announced it has transformed the industry through its initiative to modernize operations by bringing its wireless charging system to Josephine Community Transit’s (Josephine) maintenance depot. This system will wirelessly charge two remanufactured Zero Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS) buses from Complete Coach Works, with an additional two vehicles being added later this year.

As states across the U.S. continue to mandate more sustainable regulations on transportation, operators seek cost-effective methods to reduce investment and operation costs to acquire cleaner modes of transportation. Smart charging solutions are a viable economic option to consider with electric mobility.

Traditionally, electric vehicles return to a maintenance depot for overnight parking where they are charged by overhead infrastructure or plug-in chargers and placed back into operation the next day. These chargers require frequent maintenance and space for electrical equipment.

The WAVE system offers a more aesthetically pleasing option for a transit agency or fleet operator and takes up much less space than plug-in or overhead chargers. The system consists of a charging pad conveniently embedded in the pavement and transfers power through the air to a receiving pad mounted on the vehicle’s undercarriage. Its inductive power transfer eliminates the hassle of cords or overhead infrastructure. The system requires no cables or connectors and has no moving parts, substantially reducing maintenance requirements both on-and-off the bus.

“Offering the WAVE system at a maintenance garage, in addition to its typical en route use, is a unique opportunity to work collaboratively with Josephine and advance the industry,” said Michael Masquelier, WAVE’s Chief Executive Officer.

Josephine embarks on a modernization journey with WAVE who remains at the forefront of the wireless technology industry. Josephine is one of only four agencies in Oregon deploying 100% electric vehicles into transit service and will continue to use WAVE inductive charging at its maintenance depot.

About WAVE

WAVE is a technology company focused on creating practical and economical solutions for the transit and off-road industrial electric vehicle markets worldwide. WAVE is the premiere developer of inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, with numerous commercial deployments across the country. WAVE’s wireless power transfer technology is the world’s most powerful and efficient single pad wireless charging system ever deployed for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. For more information on WAVE, visit http://www.waveipt.com.