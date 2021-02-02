The COMET launches “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign

The COMET will launch a comprehensive campaign to inform and transport Midlands residents to major vaccination sites in Richland and Lexington Counties. “Don’t Miss Your Shot” seeks to connect people who need and desire the COVID vaccine to a transportation service offered by The COMET that best fits the individual’s situation. Transportation is free of charge for those eligible to receive their vaccine.

Through partnerships with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), area hospitals, housing organizations, senior adult service organizations, and local governments, The COMET is getting the word out that lack of personal transportation must not be an impediment for receiving the vaccination against COVID-19.

A dedicated web page, radio, television, printed materials, social media, billboards, and in-person will be used as channels for messaging and detailed information.

The campaign is expected to run, at minimum, through the end of 2021.

DETAILS: Agenda attached. Social Distancing and Masks Required.

WHO: Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET)

WHAT: “Don’t Miss Your Shot” Campaign Kickoff

WHEN: Thursday, February 4 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: The COMET Administrative Offices

3613 Lucius Road

Columbia 29201

2nd Floor Reception Area

WHY: Older adults, the disabled, minority communities and the poor are disproportionately affected by the ravages of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Many of these individuals are dependent upon public transportation to help them access much needed health and wellness resources. The COMET family of services is here to help.

HOW: In addition to The COMET fixed route bus services which serves many of the hospitals, urgent care facilities and pharmacies in Richland and Lexington Counties, The COMET offers three additional programs to serve those 65 years old and older and/or persons with disabilities needing transportation:

DART services by calling 803.255.7123, the same day up to 7 days in advance as long as you have a prescheduled vaccination appointment (you will need to show proof to the bus operator)

V-TRIP, the Volunteer Transportation Program, which provides a limited mileage reimbursement to a friend or neighbor who transports someone who resides in Richland or Lexington Counties but is outside of The COMET service area. Registration for this program is required by calling 803.834.2382 or visiting mobility@thecometsc.gov.

PUP, or the Pick-Up Program, utilizes Uber, Lyft and Taxi services to transport residents of Richland or Lexington Counties who are outside of The COMET service area. Limited reimbursement is provided, and registration is required by calling 803.834.2382 or visiting mobility@thecometsc.gov.

All these services are FREE for those eligible to get their shot.

More details will be available at www.COMETCovidHelp.org beginning on February 4.