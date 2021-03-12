The American Public Transportation Association releases statement in support of American Rescue Plan Act

Today, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) released a statement in support of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. According to the statement,

“Today, President Biden signed into law H.R. 1319, the ‘American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’. This bill provides $30.5 billion in critical COVID-19 emergency funding to help public transit agencies continue to provide a lifeline to essential workers, ensure Americans can get to vaccine distribution sites, and advance communities’ efforts across the country to rebuild our nation’s economy.

“Given the urgent and immense needs of our industry, the American Public Transportation Association applauds enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” said Paul P. Skoutelas, president and CEO. “The $30.5 billion in emergency assistance demonstrates a clear and continued commitment to public transportation and the important role it plays in America’s economic recovery.”

APTA, on behalf of the public transportation industry, commends the incredible work of the Administration and Congressional leaders in crafting this legislation, specifically President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY), and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

We thank each of these leaders, together with the leaders of the U.S. Department of Transportation and key Congressional committees, for including $30.5 billion of emergency transit funding in the bill and distributing these funds in a manner that ensures that all public transit agencies can continue to be a lifeline for our essential workers and help communities rebuild from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.”