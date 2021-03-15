New Flyer completes electric bus order with Lane Transit District

Lane Transit District (LTD) has taken delivery of all 11 electric buses it had ordered in 2020 from New Flyer America, Inc. (New Flyer), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers.

“New Flyer has delivered the electric buses on time and within budget,” said Matt Imlach, LTD’s Fleet Management Director. “The electric buses are being inspected, tested and prepared for revenue service. The new buses replace fossil fuel buses in the fleet and will begin passenger service later this year.”

The cost for the 11 Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer, including ABB depot chargers to support electric bus infrastructure, was $10.6 million dollars provided by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No-Emission fund, and LTD general funds.

LTD’s electric buses, and environmentally conscious measures it is taking, align with the Climate Action Policy and Fleet Procurement Goals passed by LTD’s Board of Directors in June 2020. LTD’s zero-emission electric buses help the District to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from its fossil fuel-powered vehicles while continuing to fulfill its mission to provide clean, reliable, convenient, transportation options for the Eugene-Springfield, Oregon metro area, and surrounding communities.

In the meantime, LTD expects to order and receive 19 more electric buses by 2023 and continues to explore other fuels and technologies that support the District’s goals to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.