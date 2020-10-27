TARTA and Amazon announce transit service to Rossford fulfillment center

With the opening of the new Amazon Rossford fulfillment center, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) and Amazon are announcing the expansion of transit services to the location.

Beginning November 2, 2020, TARTA’s 10L Rossford bus route will be expanded to provide transit access to the new fulfillment center. Service will begin at TARTA’s Downtown Toledo Transit Hub and travel through the City of Rossford to key area destinations including the Hollywood Casino, Bass Pro Shop and the Meijer-Rossford.

In addition, TARTA will provide door-to-door paratransit service to the fulfillment center for riders with qualifying special mobility needs. Service is available seven days a week.

“TARTA is committed to connecting our customers to jobs in our community like those at the Amazon Rossford fulfillment center,” said TARTA CEO Kimberly Dunham. “We are proud to partner in the growth and success of our local economy and are excited to work alongside our business partner, Amazon, to ensure we are meeting their workforce transportation needs.”