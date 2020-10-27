INIT contactless fare system expands to C-VAN paratransit service in Vancouver

On November 1, the Clark County Public Transit Benefit Area (C-TRAN) will extend the region’s Hop Fastpass® contactless fare payment system to include C-VAN paratransit service. Instead of having to worry about handling cash fares, riders can now enjoy contactless payments just like their fixed-route counterparts. The electronic fare system created by INIT is a regional, account-based system shared by TriMet, CTRAN and Portland Streetcar, and provides cross-state services within the PortlandVancouver metropolitan region.

The Hop Fastpass® will allow C-VAN riders to easily load value to their cards using the auto-load feature. Once the card is registered, its value is protected even if the card becomes lost or stolen. Riders enjoy no-touch payments, account management anywhere and at any time, and faster boardings thanks to real-time fare processing. Once implemented, paratransit riders can simply tap and ride C-VAN.

“We are excited to extend the benefits of the Hop Fastpass to our paratransit customers,” said C-TRAN CEO Shawn M. Donaghy. “No-touch payments are safe, easy and efficient for everyone.”

The fact that C-TRAN expanded to include additional services speaks to the flexibility and convenience of a multi-client fare structure. In the future, smaller surrounding agencies can be easily added to experience all the benefits of a best-in-class fare collection system without the high cost of setup or long-term project management. The extension of the Hop Fastpass® fare system to C-VAN riders allows them to enjoy safer accessibility to public transit through contactless tap-and-go fares. This move promotes travel continuity throughout the area using one regional fare card.