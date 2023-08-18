TAPTCO creates Safety Reminder Series video-based programs

The Transit & Paratransit Company (TAPTCO) announced today the creation of a set of in-service training programs included in their new Safety Reminder Series. The series includes six video-based programs, training the following subjects:

Safety Management System What is Safety? Preventing Accidents Preventing Intersection Accidents What’s In It for Me Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

Jeff Cassell, the president of the Transit & Paratransit Company explained “new bus drivers go through extensive training. We believe it is essential that all the safe practices initially taught be reinforced and continually indoctrinated.

We have created this initial series of safety programs that focus on the most important practices taught. The training is delivered on-line and can be watched on I phones, lap-tops or computers. Alternatively, they can be presented by a trainer in a safety meeting as well.

The programs are very focused and each is only 5 to 8 minutes in length. They teach and reinforce the most important driving behaviors and are easy to understand and to apply the safe practices taught.

The training is delivered by video using professional narrators and clearly presents and explains the best practices in safely transporting passengers.

Our intention is to create a library of subjects by adding to this series. We are already working on the next six programs. These programs will help indoctrinate a safety culture into your operation.”

