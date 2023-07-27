Complete Coach Works appoints industry veteran Patrick Scully as Chief Commercial Officer

Complete Coach Works (CCW), the nation’s leading bus remanufacturer, announced today that effective August 1, 2023, Patrick Scully is appointed as Chief Commercial Officer for the corporation.

“We are ecstatic to have Patrick Scully join our team to lead the Sales and Marketing side of the organization. Having his background, experience and knowledge on our team will allow CCW, Shuttle Bus Leasing and Transit Sales International to continue to grow in the market and continue our history of providing the highest level of service to customer base”, said Dale Carson President of CCW. “We’ve been considering this move for some time and now is the perfect time for this addition to our company”.

Scully will join Bradley Carson (COO) and Michael Dominici (CFO) as the senior leaders of the organization responsible for guiding the organization for the future.

“I have known CCW and the Carson family for over 30 years and it’s an honor to be able to join a company I have held the utmost respect for in the manner in which they have served and represented themselves in the market”, commented Scully. “I look forward to continuing to develop transportation solutions for the bus and coach market that CCW has exhibited since its inception.”