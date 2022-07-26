Susan Gettum named TARTA Chief of Staff

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is excited to announce that Susan Gettum has been promoted to Chief of Staff. In her new role, she will work closely with the TARTA management team in critical areas of project management; monitoring and reporting on implementation of the Authority’s strategic plan; employee engagement; and supporting the work of the TARTA Board of Trustees.

Susan, who has served as Customer Care Manager since her arrival at TARTA in September of 2020, has achieved several accomplishments during her tenure. One of her notable achievements is the creation of the Hub of Hope program to facilitate outreach and give customers easier access to programs and services provided by community organizations. Hub of Hope has gained national attention and Susan will continue to oversee the effort.

“I’m honored to work for the benefit of people who rely on this service in their day-to-day lives, and equally honored to work with a great group of dedicated professionals who are driven to serve the public to the best of their ability every day,” said Gettum. “I am overwhelmed by the leadership’s faith in me to help accomplish the challenging tasks in front of us and am confident that with this great team we will do just that. This is a wonderful opportunity, and I’m grateful for the chance to serve the public in this way and anxious to get started.”

Susan has more than 30 years experience in management, customer service, and the travel industry. Her duties at TARTA have also included fielding customer concerns, event management and supervision of TARTA’s information operators. She is a 1981 graduate of Bowling Green State University.

“In her time at TARTA, Susan has shown an incredible ability to organize and lead complex projects to successful outcomes,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “Her infectious enthusiasm and drive to find solutions to problems for those who depend on public transportation every day will continue to serve us well in this new role. Susan has shown the ability to work collaboratively across departments and harness different skills sets for the greater good.”

In the last two years, TARTA has welcomed an entirely new leadership team that has overseen a comprehensive response to COVID-19, a successful ballot issue that led to an updating of TARTA’s funding structure, and a redesign project. Susan will provide critical support to that leadership team as TARTA continues to build the mobility system northwest Ohio residents need and deserve.