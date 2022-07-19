Cincinnati Metro celebrates more than 100 operators, mechanics for safety excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon

Metro employees came together Tuesday afternoon to recognize 110 operators and maintenance employees who achieved performance and safety milestones in 2021, at the transit agency’s 49th Annual Safety Awards luncheon. Among those recognized were two operators who were inducted into the prestigious, national “Two-Million-Mile Club.”

“When you think about all the exciting work we’ve been doing to reinvent Metro over the last two years, none of it would be possible without these individuals’ unwavering commitment to safety,” said CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley. “Their service to their community – especially under these unprecedented circumstances – helps maintain the confidence our riders have in us to get them to their destination safely. It’s truly an inspiration to take pause and recognize.”

Among those who received recognition Tuesday were Vincent Best and Robert Stewart, both of whom last year achieved the incredible feat of driving two million miles over 30 years without a preventable collision.

For some perspective, two million miles is roughly the equivalent of driving to the moon and back four times, or driving the circumference of the earth 80 times. As for time behind the wheel, it means between 36,000 and 40,000 hours. It is a feat achieved by only one-tenth of transit operators nationwide.

Metro also honored operator Andrew Rodgers, who has achieved 40 years without a preventable collision.

Overall, 110 operators and mechanics achieved outstanding safety milestones. Fourteen employees achieved 10 years without a preventable collision within their first 13 years of service; 15 employees reached 10 consecutive years; 23 employees achieved 15 or more years; 16 employees had 20 or more years; three achieved 25 or more years; one employee reached 30 years, and one reached 40 years without a preventable collision or injury.

As an organization, preventable collisions were down 4% in 2021, while maintenance injuries decreased by 20% and passenger injuries decreased by 26%.