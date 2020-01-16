Stertil-Koni USA Notches Record Sales in 2019

Stertil-Koni, a recognized leader in hydraulic bus lifts and truck lifts, today announced that it achieved record sales in 2019, further boosting its presence in both the municipal and private sectors of the heavy-duty vehicle lift market in the U.S. and Canada.

Company President Jean DellAmore noted that three key success factors have been driving its performance.

“First, we are true specialists — entirely focused on the design, manufacture and service of heavy-duty vehicle lifts,” he said. “Second, Stertil-Koni is dedicated to exceptional product engineering that in turn directly translates into unparalleled lift performance, durability and safety. And third, our customers are supported by a world-class, highly trained network of distributor companies — each of which has an average tenure of 15 years, is exclusive to Stertil-Koni in its respective geographic territory and embodies our vision to ensure the highest level of customer care in the industry.”

“The result,” DellAmore added, “is a unique combination of global product expertise fused with intensive, locally delivered customer support.”

The story, however, does not end there. Stertil-Koni has also grown by virtue of a strategy that continues to build on its legacy strength – Mobile Column Lifts – and has expanded in recent years by diversifying its offerings to significantly reshape the inground heavy-duty vehicle lifting market.

Two key additions to the Stertil-Koni product line exemplify this approach.

“Our DIAMONDLIFT is a high-pressure, low-volume telescopic piston lift capable of lifting up to 105,000 pounds in a three-piston configuration and setting new standards for inground lifts,” DellAmore said.

It has proven itself to be ideal for a variety of workshop situations with features that include:

Electronic synchronization for maximum safety and convenience;

Mechanical locking system utilizing hardened, nitro carburized locking rod for maximum protection;

Touchscreen, finger-tip control console for ease-of-use;

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Gold Certification from the industry’s leading third-party watchdog; and

A Continuous Recess movable lifting system – ideal for low-clearance vehicles.

Stertil-Koni also achieved significant success in 2019 with strong sales of the industry’s original, ultra-shallow, full-rise, axle-engaging scissor-style ECOLIFT.

“ECOLIFT is available in a two-, three- and four-scissor configuration with an ALI-certified lifting capacity of 30,000 pounds per scissor,” Peter Bowers, technical sales manager for Stertil-Koni, said. “It is ideal for installation in both retrofit and existing workshops — and that helps account for its widespread use.”

ECOLIFT is differentiated by its ultra-shallow pit design – only 34 inches – and delivers wheels-free lifting, electronic synchronization and Continuous Recess along with a free-standing console for easy access and quick service.

“Stertil-Koni’s success really reflects our values and the way that we treat our closest friends and families. Simply put, we care deeply about the Stertil-Koni customer and we try to make that shine through everything we do and the manner in which we treat our customers,” DellAmore said. “Looking ahead, there is much more for Stertil-Koni to accomplish in 2020 and our energy is laser-focused on delivering new enhancements and heightened levels of support to our customers across North America.”