BYD to showcase motorcoaches at UMA Motorcoach EXPO

Build Your Dreams (BYD) announced it will bring three of its battery-electric, zero-emission motorcoaches to the United Motorcoach Association’s annual expo in Nashville, being held January 19-23.

BYD will display its 45-foot double-deck C10MS, the largest battery-electric motorcoach in North America. The C10MS can seat up to 77 people and has a range of up to 230 miles.

BYD will also display its C8MS 35-foot double-deck motorcoach, with 51 seats and a range of up to 170 miles, and the C9M 40-foot motorcoach, with 49 seats and a range of up to 200 miles.

In addition to showcasing its battery-electric motorcoach technology, BYD will have a team of its top sales staff on hand to answer questions.

“BYD is the world’s leader in battery-electric, zero-emission vehicle technology,” said BYD North America Vice President Patrick Duan. “We are proud to showcase these vehicles at this premier industry conference.”

The UMA Motorcoach Expo will be held at the Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue South in Nashville.