Stertil-Koni to match employee and distributor network donations for WFP

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today saluted this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the World Food Program (WFP), in its efforts to confront world hunger and announced a joint fund raising effort – working with the company’s distributor network and employees across North America — to support the organization’s mission to provide lifesaving meals around the globe.

The scale of WFP’s efforts is massive and Stertil-Koni will be making donations directly to World Food Program USA.

As the non-profit notes on its website: “The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has been on the front lines of the world’s worst hunger crises, fighting hunger and famine since 1962.” The organization adds that it is “taking on our largest scale-up ever in response to COVID-19, providing lifesaving meals to 138 million of the world’s most vulnerable people in more than 80 countries this year.”

For its part, Stertil-Koni will match 50 percent in donations from its 30 independent distributors and employees in the U.S. and Canada up to a predetermined amount.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted, “As we approach the holiday season, each one of us must do our part to help our fellow citizens in this unprecedented time of need. The statistics are sobering. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sheer volume of adults and children across America who don’t have enough food to eat every day has skyrocketed to an estimated 29 million people. What’s more, the hunger shortage knows no geographic, socio-economic or ethnic barriers. From the very poor right up into the middle class, millions of Americans are battling hunger every single day.”

DellAmore continued, “At Stertil-Koni, which has weathered the economic challenges of the virus reasonably well, we are indeed grateful to our customers, distributors and employees. Our collective responsibility is to help support those who have not been as fortunate.”