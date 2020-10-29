Santa Cruz Metro and Masabi launch contactless mobile ticketing app

Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) today announced the launch of the Santa Cruz METRO Splash Pass, a new mobile ticketing application, in partnership with Masabi, the global leader in mobile ticketing and the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transit. The cash-free, contactless, and COVID-19 safe, mobile ticketing solution allows METRO riders to purchase fares and display tickets on their smartphone device anytime, anywhere, for use in Santa Cruz County and the Highway 17 Express to the San Jose Diridon Station.

The METRO Splash Pass can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Store. Riders have the option of purchasing Local and Highway 17 Express tickets including full or discounted options. 1- Ride, 15-Ride, Day, 3-Day, 7-Day and 31-Day passes are available using a debit or credit card or via digital payment services such as Apple Pay. Once purchased, riders simply activate their tickets on their phones and present them to the driver when boarding for visual validation.

“As a transit agency, our focus is on delivering a modern, frictionless transit experience that our riders can rely on and that is part of the fabric of the Santa Cruz community. It is also essential, now more than ever, that we continue to provide a service that puts customer safety first,” said Alex Clifford, CEO/General Manager, at Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District. “Removing the need to use cash is just one of the many benefits of Masabi’s solution which will help us keep riders safe throughout their journeys. We are excited to begin rolling the METRO Splash Pass out across our County and on the Highway 17 Express.”

“In recent months the importance of mobile ticketing has taken on a new relevance to agencies with a focus on providing riders with a simple, contactless and safe ticketing experience,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “Masabi is delivering market-leading fare payment technology to forward thinking cities by providing Fare Payment-as-a-Service, in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of bespoke ticketing systems. By using a multi-tenant platform, which is constantly updating with new features and functionality, we are helping agencies like Santa Cruz Metro deliver the latest innovations to riders, while helping them keep up with the pace of technology change.”