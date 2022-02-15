Stertil-Koni names Michael Tillbery as service manager

Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – today announced that Michael Tillbery has joined the company as Service Manager, based in the organization’s North American headquarters in Stevensville, Maryland.

In his new post, Tillbery brings more than three decades of top experience specializing in customer care, technical vehicle service and maintenance support, service management, project coordination, and heavy-duty equipment operation.

Most recently, Tillbery worked for the Maryland Queen Anne’s County government as a heavy equipment operator, where he oversaw county-wide safe maintenance of roadways, bridges, and overpasses and assisted with critical disaster relief. Prior to that he worked for Criswell Performance Car in Annapolis, MD – specializing in Audi and Acura — as a service manager, dispatcher, and quality assurance coordinator. There, he was responsible for managing the Customer Service Inquiry level to evaluate the quality of operations and worked directly with service writers, factory representatives, and the warranty department to ensure complete customer satisfaction. His role was particularly interdepartmental and included working with customers, the parts department, the service department, top management, and sales personnel to deliver an exceptional level of customer satisfaction.

In making today’s announcement, Peter Bowers, Technical Sales Support Manager at Stertil-Koni, stated, “Michael is a highly talented and experienced service professional with a keen focus on the delivery of superior levels of customer support. His technical expertise combined with a proven track record of success will further support Stertil-Koni as our company expands its position as the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifting systems across the U.S. and Canada.”

Tillbery, who lives in Centreville, MD, is a graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute as an Automotive Technician. He has four grown children as well as three grandchildren. Tillbery is a dedicated Baltimore Ravens fan and racing enthusiast.