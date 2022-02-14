EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Bus Fleet Maintenance Specialist

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Valley Metro RPTA

Bus Fleet Maintenance Specialist Valley Metro is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Salary: $61,001.00 – $91,501.00 Annually

The Bus Fleet Maintenance Specialist is responsible for monitoring fixed route maintenance contracts to ensure contract compliance on various bus fleets owned by Valley Metro. Creates and maintains data and files that track contract compliance and vehicle performance. As a member of the Valley Metro’s Bus Operations team, demonstrates the Agency’s Core Values of Whatever It Takes, Team Player and Positive Customer Care/Service in performance of daily duties.

This position must be available to work weekends, odd and unusual hours and extended shifts; may be called back into the office in emergency situations.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS

Sufficient education, training, and experience which demonstrates possession of the following knowledge, skills, and abilities. Equivalent to a high school diploma and five (5) years of mechanic experience in the maintenance and repair of heavy equipment (such as trucks and buses) or equivalent.

–Bus maintenance experience including conducting vehicle inspections desirable

–Valid Arizona Driver’s License

–CDL desirable.

Background Investigation:

Employment is contingent upon the results of a background check.

APPLY DIRECTLY ONLINE AT: http://agency.governmentjobs.com/valleymetro/default.cfm