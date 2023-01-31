StanRTA to launch transit changes to bring the county together

The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) plans to launch systemwide service changes on March 5, 2023, as a result of its Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA) findings from 2022. The changes will help provide transit equity across The S service area.

Although the service change will not occur until March 5, StanRTA will begin promoting the changes in February for riders to become familiar with changes in their neighborhoods. “Our goal was to create an easier, more efficient system to connect our communities across the entire service area,” said Adam Barth, StanRTA CEO. “The changes will provide significantly expanded and more equitable transit access.”

After conducting multiple community outreach events throughout 2022 and utilizing assistance from professional transit consultants, the StanRTA Board of Directors approved the COA-recommended service changes in December 2022 to better meet the travel needs of people in Stanislaus County. The “Connecting Communities on The S” service launch on March 5 will add 200+ new bus stops and partially redesign most routes. Additional details include:

Added Sunday Bus Service

Sunday hourly bus service introduced on Routes 15, 24, 40, 45, 48, 50, 60, and 61.

Added 60-Minute Service Frequency

Service frequency improved to every 60 minutes for Routes 10, 15, 40, 45, 50, 60, and 61.

Bidirectional Routes to Improve On-Time Performance

Routes are now almost exclusively bidirectional, going outbound and then turning around to return on the same path with bus stops closely aligned on opposite sides of the street, making The S more rider friendly.

New Route 24

Traveling from Empire through Modesto to Riverbank along Claus and Roselle. This route provides a crucial North-South linkage for riders to shopping, high schools, and services on the east side of the Modesto urban area with connections to other routes on Briggsmore and Floyd.

New Route 47

Traveling from the Downtown Modesto Transit Center to Ceres Walmart via SW Modesto, Hatch, and Mitchell roads. This route will replace portions of existing Routes 36, 42, and 44. This new direct connection from West and South Modesto to Ceres is a response to rider input.

New Route 48

Traveling from the Downtown Modesto Transit Center to Salida via 9th St, Dale Road, and Kiernan. This route will replace Routes 28 and 41. The new route provides direct connections to Archway Commons and Kaiser Hospital from downtown Modesto.

New Route 50

Traveling from the Downtown Modesto Transit Center to Waterford via Yosemite Blvd through Empire. This bi-directional service gives both Empire and Waterford residents convenient access in both directions to and from Modesto.

New Route 45

Route 45E merged with 45W to create a single Route 45. New bus stops were added in developed areas to improve transit access. Turlock service terminates at the Turlock Transit Center. CSUS Students can transfer to Turlock Transit. Service to Gustine and the industrial areas in Patterson were discontinued. Realignment around the Las Palmas – Ward – Sperry loop to provide better shopping access.

Patterson BART (Pilot Project)

The AM Turlock/Patterson BART Express will transfer passengers to the Modesto BART bus at a stop near the convergence of Interstate 5 and Highway 132. The Modesto BART bus serves the Dublin BART station. In the afternoon, passengers to Patterson will transfer from the Modesto BART bus to the Turlock/Patterson BART bus at the same location. This pilot will last for one year or until ridership increases to a level justifying two buses traveling to Dublin.

StanRTA will provide detailed service change information on its website at the beginning of February. All services will be free on The S from March 5 through 18 to celebrate Go Green Weeks. Riders are encouraged to purchase and activate multi-day passes accordingly. Passes are not refundable once activated.