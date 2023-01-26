Annapolis Transit electrifies its fleet with purchase of two BYD K7M buses

The City of Annapolis announced today the purchase of two BYD (Build Your Dreams) battery-electric K7M transit buses, which will be the first in its transit fleet. Annapolis, known for its historic district and scenic streets, will soon welcome BYD buses to the community.

The BYD K7M seats up to 22 passengers and includes two optional ADA compliant wheelchair positions. BYD buses are equipped with unique iron-phosphate batteries that are recognized as the safest in the industry, and are built with low-floors to enhance accessibility and safety for its passengers.

“BYD is proud to join Annapolis as it starts down the path toward electrification” said BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan. “Annapolis is such a beautiful city, full of rich history and it’s an honor to be a part of its journey toward a greener, cleaner future.”

The Annapolis Department of Transportation, which operates Annapolis Transit, aims to provide the highest level of reliable, safe, customer-focused, accessible and efficient public transportation throughout its city. Annapolis Transit plans to enhance the quality of life through making environmentally conscious decisions with clean energy transit.

“We all have to make changes in our lives and routines to become less reliant on energy sources that contribute to climate change and sea level rise,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Migrating our transit fleet from fossil fuels to electric is a step the City of Annapolis can take. We are very happy to be moving forward with this acquisition.”

The buses will be built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105, in BYD’s manufacturing facility located in Lancaster, California.