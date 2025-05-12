Spring Bird Delivers Transit Buses to MTR for Use in Major Construction Shuttle Operations

Spring Bird has delivered six heavy-duty New Flyer D40LF transit buses to MTR, providing dedicated shuttle support for a large-scale semiconductor fabrication plant construction site. The buses will be used to safely and efficiently transport construction workers across the expansive site, reflecting the growing demand for durable, high-capacity shuttle solutions in complex infrastructure projects.

The multi-bus order, fulfilled over the past year through several transactions, underscores Spring Bird’s rising role as a trusted supplier of transit buses for industrial and operational shuttle services. According to Spring Bird founder Elliott Carson, the deal came together due to “competitive pricing, fast turnaround, and strong warranty support,” all of which aligned with MTR’s high standards and tight project timelines.

“This partnership with MTR is a great example of what happens when two teams are aligned in purpose and professionalism,” said Carson. “MTR had a clear vision, high standards, and a fast-moving project — and we were proud to meet that challenge. Supporting their shuttle operations with dependable, work-ready transit buses is exactly what Spring Bird is built to do.”

The buses underwent standard make-ready servicing and were delivered ready for immediate deployment. While not retrofitted with low-emission or advanced telematics systems in this case, the New Flyer D40LF platform offers reliable performance, ample standing room, and durability that outperforms most traditional coach or cutaway vehicles under demanding, repetitive shuttle conditions.

“Transit buses are built for this kind of work,” said Thomas Hoskins, Director of Operations at Spring Bird. “You’re moving large numbers of people, constantly, in stop-and-go patterns, sometimes on rough or temporary roads. These vehicles are designed for all-day, every-day use. They can load quickly, handle tough environments, and just keep going.”

Spring Bird’s Construction Shuttle Service program highlights several key benefits of using heavy-duty transit buses in worksite transportation:

Dual-door boarding allows faster loading and unloading compared to coach buses or vans.

Low-floor designs increase accessibility and reduce boarding times.

Higher standing capacity allows more flexible loading based on shift schedules.

Cost-efficiency comes from needing fewer buses and drivers to move more people in less time.

For MTR, choosing Spring Bird also meant working with a team that understands the complexity of operational logistics. “We’re proud to support partners like MTR who are helping to build the future—literally,” said Carson. “Whether it’s a long-term city transit solution or a short-term industrial project, our goal is always the same: safe, smart, dependable transportation.”

The deal also adds another chapter to the Carson family’s eight-decade history in the transit industry. Spring Bird, founded by Elliott Carson in 2020, is built on a legacy that dates back to 1943 when Dean Carson began providing local transit in Los Angeles. Today, that commitment to innovation, service, and reliability lives on in Spring Bird’s growing footprint across public and private transportation sectors.